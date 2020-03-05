Italy’s Castelli: Govt likely to increase value of measures to tackle coronavirus to EUR5 bln

In an interview with an Italian daily, Italy’s Deputy Economy Minister Castelli said that the government is likely to increase the value of measures to tackle coronavirus to EUR5 bln.

He added that a temporary suspension of the European Union (EU) stability pact among options is being considered.

Italy has confirmed 3,089 infected cases and 107 fatalities in the country so far.

EUR/USD sidelined below 1.1150

EUR/USD keeps its range below the midpoint of the 1.11 handle, as the further upside remains elusive amid risk recovery and a pullback in the US Treasury yields.

At the press time, the spot trades flat at 1.1135.