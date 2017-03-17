Skip to main content
By
FXStreet Team
Italy Trade Balance EU rose from previous €0.124B to €0.317B in January
FXStreet
|
09:03 GMT
GBP/USD bullish above 1.2370 – UOB
FXStreet
|
08:56 GMT
China to allow interbank borrowing services from 20th March - Livesquawk
FXStreet
|
08:52 GMT
EUR/USD faces important resistance around 1.0830 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
08:52 GMT
GBP/USD off-lows, regains 1.2350 ahead of G20
FXStreet
|
08:35 GMT
AUD/USD fails ahead of 0.77 handle, reverts to daily lows
FXStreet
|
08:34 GMT
EUR/GBP sticks to gains above 0.8700
FXStreet
|
08:29 GMT
USD/JPY gains some traction but remains capped below mid-113.00s
FXStreet
|
08:03 GMT
Brazil-Russia: 20% separates the two - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:58 GMT
FOMC: Slightly dovish Fed fuels gold rally – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
07:48 GMT
Fed: Tightening cycle well and truly under way - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:41 GMT
EUR/USD struggles to advance beyond 1.0780
FXStreet
|
07:34 GMT
AUD: Supported by strong inflows – Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:29 GMT
Dutch Elections: Exit the Nexit - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:22 GMT
Gold holds in positive territory for third straight session
FXStreet
|
07:20 GMT
USD gives back Trump bump despite two more Fed rate hikes - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
07:18 GMT
US Dollar challenging 100.00 ahead of US data, G20
FXStreet
|
07:15 GMT
US: Trump and Merkel meeting to steal the limelight today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:14 GMT
RTRS Poll: OPEC will need to extend output cuts beyond June to sustain price rally
FXStreet
|
07:09 GMT
AUD/USD rises further to test 0.7700 on fresh USD selling
FXStreet
|
07:03 GMT
