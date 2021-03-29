Italy to cut 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.1% from 6.0% – Reuters

The Italian government is set to lower its 2021 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast in April's publication to 4.1% from 6%, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three government sources familiar with the matter.

On a positive note, the 2022 growth forecast is expected to be hiked to 4.3% from 3.8%.

"Forecasts do not include the impact on the economy of the new stimulus package that will be announced in April," Reuters further noted.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the pair was down 0.12% on the day at 1.1777.