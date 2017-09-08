Italy: Stronger than expected June industrial production - BBH

Italy: Stronger than expected June industrial production - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Italy reported a considerably stronger than expected June industrial production report and i will likely lift expectations for Q2 GDP, which will be reported in a week's time (0.4-0.5%?), suggests the analysis team at BBH.
Key Quotes
“Flattered by transportation and energy, Italian industrial output jumped 1.1% in June. The market had been looking for around a 0.2% gain. It follows a 0.7% rise in May.”
“Industrial production rose an average of 0.5% a month in Q2 after falling 0.3% a month in Q1. Q3 comparisons may be difficult as last year Italy posted some strong increases. Still, the favorable news follows on the heels of better than expected employment and retail sales data.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.