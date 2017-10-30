Italy: S&P rating upgrade surprise - BBH

Italy: S&P rating upgrade surprise - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Two developments took place before the weekend that could lift Italian asset prices at the start of the new week as Italy's sovereign rating was unexpected upgraded by S&P to BBB from BBB-, explains the research team at BBH.
Key Quotes
“A politically-motivated attempt not to give Bank of Italy Governor Visco a second term was successfully repelled. The upgrade brings S&P to where the other two main rating agencies put Italy. S&P had regarded Italy's sovereign risk one step above junk, and the rating increase is a positive development. It is the first the S&P has given Italy in three decades. The reasons it cited are also instructive: stronger growth outlook, better employment, and improving banking sector. Earlier this month, the Bank of Italy indicated that the banking system insolvent loans had fallen to three-year lows.”
“Market Impact: Italy's 10-year bond yield has fallen 30 bp since earlier this month through the pre-weekend low, which approached the 1.90% area which has been a floor since January. However, with a roughly 60 bp premium over Spain, there is scope for additional outperformance. The Italian premium over Germany, however, is already near the least of the year (~150 bp). Further significant outperformance may be difficult to sustain. Italy's FTSE- MIB set new two-year highs before the weekend but settled poorly. The bank index, in particular, was weak, losing nearly 1.7%. There may be scope for better a better performance.”
