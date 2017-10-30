Italy: S&P rating upgrade surprise - BBH

Two developments took place before the weekend that could lift Italian asset prices at the start of the new week as Italy's sovereign rating was unexpected upgraded by S&P to BBB from BBB-, explains the research team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“A politically-motivated attempt not to give Bank of Italy Governor Visco a second term was successfully repelled. The upgrade brings S&P to where the other two main rating agencies put Italy. S&P had regarded Italy's sovereign risk one step above junk, and the rating increase is a positive development. It is the first the S&P has given Italy in three decades. The reasons it cited are also instructive: stronger growth outlook, better employment, and improving banking sector. Earlier this month, the Bank of Italy indicated that the banking system insolvent loans had fallen to three-year lows.”

“Market Impact: Italy's 10-year bond yield has fallen 30 bp since earlier this month through the pre-weekend low, which approached the 1.90% area which has been a floor since January. However, with a roughly 60 bp premium over Spain, there is scope for additional outperformance. The Italian premium over Germany, however, is already near the least of the year (~150 bp). Further significant outperformance may be difficult to sustain. Italy's FTSE- MIB set new two-year highs before the weekend but settled poorly. The bank index, in particular, was weak, losing nearly 1.7%. There may be scope for better a better performance.”