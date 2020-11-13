Italy set to extend regional lockdown system beyond 3 December – Bloomberg

The Italian government is said to extend its region lockdown system beyond the earlier December 3 deadline, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

This comes after Italy reported the highest daily toll since April. As of Thursday, the country recorded almost 33,000 new infections to reach 1,028,424 in total.

Earlier this week, Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri had ruled out the option of a total lockdown as "highly unlikely."

Market reaction

EUR/USD is unfazed by the rising coronavirus concerns, as it trades 0.22% higher at the highest levels in two days near 1.1830, as of writing.