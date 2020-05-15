Citing a draft decree by the Italian government, Bloomberg reports that the government is set to allow free movement within the country from June 3.

Additional details

“Italy will allow citizens to move freely between regions starting from 3 June.”

“Retail stores and other businesses will reopen on 18 May, with citizens also being allowed full free movement within their home regions starting that day as well.”

“The new lifting of restrictions will be contingent on new outbreaks in specific areas.”

As on Thursday, the tally of active coronavirus infections fell by 2,017, placing the total at 76,440.

The government approved a new economic aid package worth EUR55 billion ($59 billion) late Wednesday, aimed at supporting families and businesses hit by the outbreak.