Italy risk premium drops to lowest since 2015 in a EUR positive manner

The Italian risk premium, or the spread between the 10-year Italian and German government bond yields, has declined to 95 basis points to hit the lowest level since 2015.
The yield spread has narrowed from the multi-month high of 122 basis points reached in the second half of January, with the former European Central Bank (ECB) head Mario Draghi securing support to form a new government in Italy that will decide how to spend the European Union's economic recovery fund of 200 billion euros.
Draghi headed the ECB through the worst of the Eurozone's debt crisis in 2012 when he calmed market nerves by stating that the central bank would do "whatever it takes" to keep the bloc together.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Firm near two-week top as bulls flirt with 0.7700
AUD/USD remains strong despite pullback from 0.7716, flirts with the 0.7700 thresholds off-late. The aussie pair rose for the second consecutive day while rising to the fresh two-week top amid risk-on mood as well as the US dollar weakness on Monday.
Gold boosted as markets bet on inflation
Rising inflation expectations gave XAU/USD a boost on Monday. Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) rallied on the first trading day of the second trading week of the month; having hit lows just to the south of the $1810 mark during the Asia Pacific session.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the heavist jump on record towards $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are upstoppable around $45,000, following its run-up to $45,064 latest, while refreshing the all-time high on earely Tuesday. Tesla's favor to the crypto major adds strength to the market optimism.
EUR/USD: Teasing inverse H&S breakout on the hourly chart
EUR/USD trades 0.11% higher on the day near 1.2058. The hourly chart shows the pair is hovering just above the neckline resistance of an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern on the hourly chart. An hourly close above 1.2055 would confirm a bullish breakout and open the doors for at least a 100-pip rally to 1.2155.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.