Italy Retail Sales s.a. (MoM) came in at 1.4%, above forecasts (0.1%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
G20 should not backtrack on resistance to protectionism - Buba President Weidmann
FXStreet
|
08:46 GMT
Iraq SOC DG: Iraq plans to boost oil production to 5m bpd by end-2017
FXStreet
|
08:41 GMT
EU’s Tusk: EU is carefully preparing for Brexit talks
FXStreet
|
08:37 GMT
US Dollar sinks to lows near 101.30 ahead of US data, Fed
FXStreet
|
08:35 GMT
GBP/USD: Firmer near 1.2230 amid weaker USD, eyes UK jobs
FXStreet
|
08:33 GMT
USD/CHF manages to hold above 100-DMA ahead of FOMC
FXStreet
|
08:33 GMT
UK's Scotland Min Mundell: No option for Scotland to remain in EU as the UK leaves
FXStreet
|
08:16 GMT
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY) remains unchanged at 1.4% in February
FXStreet
|
08:15 GMT
Switzerland Producer and Import Prices (YoY) climbed from previous 0.8% to 1.3% in February
FXStreet
|
08:15 GMT
Switzerland Producer and Import Prices (MoM) came in at -0.2%, below expectations (0.4%) in February
FXStreet
|
08:15 GMT
EUR/USD probing highs near 1.0640, USD tumbles
FXStreet
|
08:08 GMT
Netherlands: Expect PVV led by Geert Wilders to perform well – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:02 GMT
EUR/GBP off lows but keeps red near 0.8700 mark ahead of UK jobs data
FXStreet
|
07:58 GMT
UK unemployment to hold at 4.8% for a fifth consecutive month – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
07:55 GMT
Netherlands: Do not expect populist, anti-immigration and anti-EU PVV to become part of any government – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
07:48 GMT
France Inflation ex-tobacco (MoM): 0.1% (February) vs -0.2%
FXStreet
|
07:47 GMT
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (MoM) came in at 0.2%, above expectations (0.1%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
Dutch Election: Focus on how the PVV of Geert Wilders will fare – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
07:42 GMT
USD/CAD deflates to lows near 1.3450, FOMC eyed
FXStreet
|
07:37 GMT
