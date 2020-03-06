Italy reports about 800 new coronavirus cases, 197 deaths

Italian government reported a spike in the numbers of new coronavirus cases by nearly 800 while 197 new deaths were confirmed on Friday, up from Thursday’s 148.

The total count reached 4,636 vs. 3,858 reported on Thursday.

Norway confirmed the increase in coronavirus cases to 113 from 86 reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has risen from 22 to about 33.

He added that 4000 people are in voluntary quarantines.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Facebook said it is closing its London offices until Monday after an employee based in Singapore who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited the London offices on 24-26 February.

Market reaction

The carnage in the global stocks, Wall Street futures, oil and Treasury yields extend yet another day, as appetite for the risk assets disappears amid fast spreading coronavirus across internationally.