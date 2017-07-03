Skip to main content
Italy Producer Price Index (MoM) up to 1% in January from previous 0.6%
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
09:06 GMT
GBP/USD hits fresh 7-week lows just ahead of 1.2200
FXStreet
|
09:05 GMT
RBA: On hold but risk of further easing remains – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
09:02 GMT
EUR/SEK has been sidelined
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
EUR/USD guided by the political uncertainty - SocGen
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
Europe: Focus on final estimate of Q4 GDP – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
08:56 GMT
GBP/USD bearish tone intact – UOB
FXStreet
|
08:52 GMT
NZD/USD tumbles to fresh multi-week lows
FXStreet
|
08:51 GMT
EUR/USD attention shifted to sub-1.05 levels – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
08:48 GMT
US Dollar losing the grip around 101.60
FXStreet
|
08:43 GMT
United Kingdom Halifax House Prices (3m/YoY) below forecasts (5.3%) in February: Actual (5.1%)
FXStreet
|
08:38 GMT
China FX reserves rose unexpectedly in Feb, back above $ 3 trln
FXStreet
|
08:38 GMT
United Kingdom Halifax House Prices (MoM) came in at 0.1% below forecasts (0.3%) in February
FXStreet
|
08:31 GMT
WTI struggling for a firm direction, stuck in a range around $53.00 mark
FXStreet
|
08:23 GMT
China Foreign Exchange Reserves (MoM) above expectations (¥2.978T) in February: Actual (¥3.005T)
FXStreet
|
08:07 GMT
Denmark Industrial Production (MoM): -5.3% (January) vs previous 0.9%
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
EUR/JPY presently hesitating
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
RBA: On hold with no real surprises in Governor’s statement - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:59 GMT
France Budget climbed from previous €-68.98B to €-5.4B in January
FXStreet
|
07:53 GMT
EUR/USD flirting with highs around 1.0600
FXStreet
|
07:40 GMT
