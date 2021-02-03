Italy: President Mattarella gives former ECB Pres. Draghi mandate to form government

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has given a mandate to the former President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, to form a new government, as reported by Reuters.

Following this announcement, Draghi said that Italy is facing a difficult moment and that he accepts the task to try to form a government.

Market reaction

Investors seem to be reacting positively to this development. As of writing, Italy's FTSE MIB Index was up 2.5% on a daily basis at 22,616.

On the other hand, the shared currency continues to have a difficult time attracting investors on Wednesday. At the moment, the EUR/USD pair is losing 0.24% on the day at 1.2012.