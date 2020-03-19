Italy PM Conte: Lockdown measures over COVID-19 outbreak to be extended beyond current deadlines

In an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper, Prime Minister (PM) Conte said Italy will remain under lockdown beyond previous deadlines due to expire later this month and in early April.

He further said that the measures taken to close schools, universities and to impose severe restrictions on movement would have to be prolonged.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD remains pressured near 1.0850 amid the latest ECB's bond-buying announcement while broad dollar demand also adds to the downside in the spot.