Italy PM Conte did not mention resigning during talks with President Mattarella

Citing a government source familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte did not mention resigning during his meeting with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on Thursday.

Earlier today, speculations about a snap election amid these rumours weighed on the demand for Italian government bonds and caused yields to rise sharply. As of writing, the 10-year Italian T-bond yield was up 9% on the day, putting weight on the shared currency's shoulders.

Meanwhile, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that he did not tell government partners or the President what he wants to do over the future of the government, per Reuters.