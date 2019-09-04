Italy: New government set to face serious fiscal problems – ABN AMRO

Aline Schuiling, senior economist at ABN AMRO, suggests that Italy’s incoming coalition government of the left-wing populist Five Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left social democratic pro-European Democratic Party (PD) programme states that the rules for fiscal policy need to be changed in order eliminate the excessive rigidity of the fiscal rules, and to allow for more investment and social cohesion within Europe.
Key Quotes
“The M5S-PD government will probably have serious problems implementing its plans. According to the agreement with the European Commission the budget deficit (2.1% of GDP in 2018) needs to decline to 2.04% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020.”
“In case these targets are not met, it was agreed that the VAT rate would be hiked or other income-generating measures amounting to EUR 23.1bn (1.3% of GPD) would be implemented in 2020. We think the M5S-PD government will likely not meet the agreements with the EC, not only because of its new policy plans, but also because Italy’s economy is likely in recession.”
“We see a high risk that the budget deficit breaches the 3% GDP mark next year. In any case, Italy’s government debt ratio (132% GDP in 2018) is expected to continue to rise this year and the next, implying that the EC’s Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) could be triggered after all.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, extending its gains. Incoming ECB President Lagarde said there is a need for accommodative monetary policy. The US dollar is on the back foot after weak data.
GBP/USD rallies toward 1.22 as chances of hard-Brexit fade
GBP/USD is closer to 1.22 up some 100 pips. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level
Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1535 region.
US manufacturing sector: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.