Italy Markit Services PMI below expectations (55.4) in May: Actual (55.1)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
Monetary policy in Japan and Europe working more through asset price channel - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
23 minutes ago
WTI retreats from tops, back near $48.00
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
USD/JPY trims tepid recovery gains, back around mid-110.00s
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
UK PM May to chair meeting of emergency security committee on Monday morning – RTRS
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
UK: Polls getting tighter – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
Brent: Cannot rule out some rallies - Natixis
FXStreet
|
44 minutes ago
Spain Markit Services PMI below expectations (57.5) in May: Actual (57.3)
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
EUR/JPY sidelined near 124.50 ahead of EMU data
FXStreet
|
58 minutes ago
Turkey Consumer Price Index (MoM) above forecasts (0.35%) in May: Actual (0.45%)
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
EUR/GBP retreats from 2-1/2 month tops
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Turkey Producer Price Index (YoY) declined to 15.26% in May from previous 16.37%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Turkey Producer Price Index (MoM): 0.52% (May) vs previous 0.76%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Turkey Consumer Price Index (YoY): 11.72% (May) vs previous 11.87%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
EURGBP: Larger recovery sounds likely - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:44 GMT
EUR/USD finds support near 1.1260
FXStreet
|
06:37 GMT
Forex Today: GBP weaker after London attacks, Aussie gains on Chinese data; UK services PMI eyed
FXStreet
|
06:27 GMT
Australian Business Indicators survey: Higher commodity prices boost profits – Westpac
FXStreet
|
06:09 GMT
US Dollar flirting with highs near 96.80
FXStreet
|
06:06 GMT
EURCHF: Limited upside potential in the next days - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Load More content ...