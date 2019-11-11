Italy: Manufacturing soft patch continued in September – ING

Paolo Pizzoli, senior economist at ING, notes that Italy’s seasonally-adjusted industrial production contracted by 0.4% month-on-month (+0.4% in August), slightly better than consensus.
Key Quotes
“Averaging the July-September monthly numbers, we iron out possible distortions to monthly releases related to August closures. Over 3Q19, industrial production contracted by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter, following a 0.8% decline in 2Q19. The year-on-year measure, adjusted for working days, edged lower to -2.1% in September (from -1.8% in August), confirming that the trend in industry remains firmly in contraction.”
“A brief look at the big aggregate decomposition shows that the SA monthly decline was driven by energy and intermediate goods, only partially compensated by increases in consumption and investment goods.”
“Today’s data confirms that the manufacturing recession continued over the summer, which mirrors the concurrent PMI readings hovering at six-year lows. Tentative high frequency evidence for 3Q19 is suggesting that an industrial turnaround is not imminent.”
“Our tentative call remains that this will allow Italian GDP to post flat growth in 4Q19, which would bring average 2019 GDP growth to 0.2%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD runs through 1.2850 on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading at daily highs above 1.2860 price zone, despite UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ. Comments from UK's Javid saying "fundamentals strong," and other's from Nigel Farage, supporting Conservatives, underpinned Pound.
USD/JPY: risk aversion helping the JPY
Japanese data came in below expected, providing additional signs of economic disruption. Mounting tensions between the US and China hurting the market’s mood. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, bearish case firmer once below 108.90.
Gold, Silver Prices News: bounce off multi-week lows
The resurgence of trade concerns have been sustaining the risk-off sentiment since the beginning of the week, helping the ounce troy of the yellow metal to rebound from last week’s lows near $1,455.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.