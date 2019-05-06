Italy League Economics Chief Borghi: PM Conte, Economy Minister Tria must take hard line on EU Budget talks

Reuters reports the latest comments by the Italian League Party’s Economics Chief Borghi, as he makes some comments on the Italian budget talks with the EU.

PM Conte, Economy Minister Tria must take hard line on EU Budget talks.

Italy's Budget Talks with EU must not end with compromise similar to last Autumn, "We are very determined".

Italy's League will not accept any new belt tightening measures this year.

Italy's League wants end to structural deficit calculations, only deficit rule should be 3% headline deficit cap.

Italy's League wants EIB/ECB to directly finance 1 trillion euros of infrastructure projects in EU.