Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
AUDUSD
OIL
FED
TRUMP
Italy Industrial Sales n.s.a. (YoY) up to 7.2% in March from previous 4.6%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Italy Industrial Sales n.s.a. (YoY) up to 7.2% in March from previous 4.6%
FXStreet
|
10 minutes ago
Italy Industrial Sales s.a. (MoM): 0.5% (March) vs previous 2%
FXStreet
|
10 minutes ago
Italy Industrial Orders n.s.a (YoY) rose from previous 7.8% to 9.2% in March
FXStreet
|
10 minutes ago
AUD/USD once again fails to keep 0.75 mark, slides to session lows
FXStreet
|
10 minutes ago
US: Returning back to normal – Westpac
FXStreet
|
10 minutes ago
UK: Expect GDP to be unrevised at 0.3%q/q – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
20 minutes ago
GBP/USD could slip back to 1.2812 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
25 minutes ago
EUR/USD diminished bets for a test of 1.1300 – UOB
FXStreet
|
28 minutes ago
EUR/GBP deflates from tops, near 0.8650 ahead of UK GDP
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
Gold holds steady below $1260, OPEC meeting in focus
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
UK: What a Labour win means? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
OPEC delegate: 1-year extension is still an option - Livesquawk
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
WTI: Bulls take a breather ahead of OPEC, capped below $ 52
FXStreet
|
58 minutes ago
Spain Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) meets forecasts (0.8%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
07:03 GMT
Spain Gross Domestic Product (YoY) in line with expectations (3%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
GBP/USD likely in a topping process – UOB
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
EUR/USD consolidative near term – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
06:59 GMT
USD/CHF confined in a narrow range above 0.9700 handle
FXStreet
|
06:56 GMT
Australia: Peak in the housing construction boom is approaching - NAB
FXStreet
|
06:52 GMT
US Dollar bounces off lows, 97.00 back on the radar
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
Load More content ...