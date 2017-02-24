Skip to main content
Italy Industrial Orders s.a (MoM) rose from previous 1.5% to 2.8% in December
By
FXStreet Team
Italy Industrial Sales s.a. (MoM) rose from previous 2.4% to 2.6% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:01 GMT
Italy Industrial Sales n.s.a. (YoY) up to 9.4% in December from previous 3.9%
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:01 GMT
Italy Industrial Orders n.s.a (YoY) fell from previous 0.1% to -0.9% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:01 GMT
US Dollar tumbles to lows near 100.80
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:52 GMT
Spain Producer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 2.8% to 7.5%
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:36 GMT
EUR/GBP jumps to 0.8450 level, recovers part of yesterday's lost ground
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:34 GMT
EUR/PLN looks oversold at current levels – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:19 GMT
GBP/USD scope for a test of 1.2593 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:13 GMT
USD/JPY reverts towards daily lows amid fresh USD selling
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:08 GMT
GBP/USD eases from highs, near 1.2550
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:08 GMT
Denmark Retail Sales (YoY) down to -1.3% in January from previous 0%
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:01 GMT
Austria Industrial Production (YoY) fell from previous 2.3% to 2.1% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:00 GMT
Sweden Consumer Confidence (MoM) declined to 104.5 in February from previous 104.6
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:00 GMT
RBNZ: OCR to stay on hold for some time yet, but the next move is likely to be up - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 07:56 GMT
China: Major changes in its economic team - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 07:53 GMT
USD/CAD back below 1.3100 handle, inching closer to weekly low
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 07:53 GMT
China FinMin: No intention of using currency devaluation in response to Trump
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 07:50 GMT
NZD: Riding the waves - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 07:47 GMT
France Consumer Confidence in line with expectations (100) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 07:46 GMT
