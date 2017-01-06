Skip to main content
Italy Gross Domestic Product (YoY) came in at 1.2%, above forecasts (0.8%) in 1Q
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
UK: Markit/CIPS PMIs could be quite influential for sentiment – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 59.5, above forecasts (59.4) in May
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
France Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 53.8 below forecasts (54) in May
FXStreet
|
07:51 GMT
UK purchasing managers indices to be the highlight – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
Italy Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 55.1 below forecasts (56) in May
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
NZD/USD pares Chinese PMI-led losses to 100-DMA neighborhood
FXStreet
|
07:44 GMT
Brazil: Political turmoil leads to less dovish COPOM – TDS
FXStreet
|
07:40 GMT
Austria Unemployment: 318K (May) vs previous 337.9K
FXStreet
|
07:32 GMT
Austria Unemployment Rate fell from previous 8.6% to 8% in June
FXStreet
|
07:32 GMT
Switzerland SVME - Purchasing Managers' Index fell from previous 57.4 to 55.6 in May
FXStreet
|
07:31 GMT
Chinese bitcoin exchanges allow withdrawals after over 3-month freeze - RTRS
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
EUR/USD sidelined near 1.1240 ahead of PMIs, ADP
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
Spain Markit Manufacturing PMI above forecasts (54.7) in May: Actual (55.4)
FXStreet
|
07:16 GMT
Switzerland Real Retail Sales (YoY) below expectations (2.4%) in April: Actual (-1.2%)
FXStreet
|
07:15 GMT
USD/CHF bounces off multi-month lows, 0.97 back on sight
FXStreet
|
07:11 GMT
When is UK manufacturing PMI and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
07:11 GMT
Ireland Purchasing Manager Index Manufacturing rose from previous 55 to 55.9 in May
FXStreet
|
07:03 GMT
EUR/USD hints at dip buying
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
Australia: Total capex spending edged higher, up 0.3% in March quarter - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
Load More content ...