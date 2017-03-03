Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
FED
Italy Gross Domestic Product (YoY) below expectations (1.1%) in 4Q: Actual (1%)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Italy Gross Domestic Product (YoY) below expectations (1.1%) in 4Q: Actual (1%)
FXStreet
|
17 minutes ago
Norway Registered Unemployment n.s.a fell from previous 3.2% to 3.1% in February
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Norway Registered Unemployment s.a: 98.94K (February) vs previous 99.92K
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Italy Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) meets expectations (0.2%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
WTI jumps-off 3-week lows amid weaker DXY, near $ 53
FXStreet
|
19 minutes ago
Germany Markit PMI Composite meets expectations (56.1) in February
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
Germany Markit Services PMI in line with expectations (54.4) in February
FXStreet
|
23 minutes ago
France Markit Services PMI came in at 56.4 below forecasts (56.7) in February
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
France Markit PMI Composite registered at 55.9, below expectations (56.2) in February
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
Italy Markit Services PMI above forecasts (52.9) in February: Actual (54.1)
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
Iron-ore prices “set for a massive fall this year” - HSBC
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
GBP/USD reverses tepid recovery gains, slips to 1.2250 ahead of UK PMI
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
Sweden Industrial Production (MoM) rose from previous -1.8% to 2% in January
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
Sweden Industrial Production (YoY) climbed from previous -0.9% to 1.3% in January
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
Sweden New Orders Manufacturing (YoY) dipped from previous 4.7% to 0% in January
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
EUR/USD surrenders gains, back around 1.0520
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
Spain Markit Services PMI registered at 57 above expectations (55.5) in February
FXStreet
|
08:16 GMT
Brazil Fipe's IPC Inflation declined to -0.08% in February from previous 0.32%
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Gold building on yesterday’s sharp slide, headed for first weekly decline since late Jan.
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
Denmark Unemployment Rate dipped from previous 3.4% to 3.3% in January
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
Load More content ...