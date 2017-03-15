Skip to main content
Italy Consumer Price Index (YoY) climbed from previous 1.5% to 1.6% in February
Italy Consumer Price Index (YoY) climbed from previous 1.5% to 1.6% in February
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (YoY): 1.6% (February)
FXStreet
|
10:02 GMT
European Monetary Union Employment Change (YoY) dipped from previous 1.2% to 1.1% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
10:02 GMT
European Monetary Union Employment Change (QoQ) came in at 0.3%, above forecasts (0.2%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
ECB’s Praet: Inflation outlook does not warrant a reassessment of current monetary policy stance
FXStreet
|
09:43 GMT
GBP/USD challenges 1.2200 on UK data
FXStreet
|
09:40 GMT
FOMC: It’s all about the Fed’s projections rather than whether they raise rates or not - SocGen
FXStreet
|
09:39 GMT
UK BrexitMin Davis: Expect Queen's assent for Article 50 bill tomorrow
FXStreet
|
09:38 GMT
UK Feb jobs mixed: Claimant count upbeat, wages softer again
FXStreet
|
09:34 GMT
United Kingdom Claimant Count Rate: 2.1% (February)
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) came in at 4.7% below forecasts (4.8%) in January
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Average Earnings including Bonus (3Mo/Yr) came in at 2.2% below forecasts (2.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Claimant Count Change below forecasts (-5K) in February: Actual (-11.3K)
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Average Earnings excluding Bonus (3Mo/Yr) came in at 2.3%, below expectations (2.5%) in January
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
Iraqi OilMin: Oil prices expected to remain stable in coming years - RTRS
FXStreet
|
09:23 GMT
AUD/USD aiming to reclaim 0.7600 handle in pre-Fed action
FXStreet
|
09:17 GMT
Fed is “modestly to moderately behind the curve” on inflation - GS
FXStreet
|
09:17 GMT
Global oil demand growth expected to ease to 1.4 mbpd in 2017 - IEA report
FXStreet
|
09:13 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
09:04 GMT
Italy Retail Sales n.s.a (YoY): -0.1% (January) vs -0.2%
FXStreet
|
09:02 GMT
Load More content ...