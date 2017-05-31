Skip to main content
Italy Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.2%) in May
By
FXStreet Team
Italy Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.2%) in May
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (MoM) meets expectations (-0.2%) in May
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (YoY) meets expectations (1.5%) in May
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
Italy Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with forecasts (1.4%) in May
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
European Monetary Union Unemployment Rate below expectations (9.4%) in April: Actual (9.3%)
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index - Core (YoY) in line with forecasts (1%) in May
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index (YoY) below forecasts (1.5%) in May: Actual (1.4%)
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
Kuwait’s OilMin: Oil prices to improve in July
FXStreet
|
08:51 GMT
GBP/USD around 1.2800 on UK releases
FXStreet
|
08:38 GMT
GBP/JPY drops to fresh one-month lows post UK data
FXStreet
|
08:37 GMT
UK’s Net lending to individuals missed expectations in April
FXStreet
|
08:37 GMT
United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (YoY) rose from previous 6.6% to 8.2% in April
FXStreet
|
08:35 GMT
United Kingdom Net Lending to Individuals (MoM) registered at £4.3B, below expectations (£4.5B) in April
FXStreet
|
08:34 GMT
United Kingdom Mortgage Approvals registered at 64.645K, below expectations (66.05K) in April
FXStreet
|
08:31 GMT
United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (MoM) registered at 1.2% above expectations (0.4%) in April
FXStreet
|
08:31 GMT
United Kingdom Consumer Credit came in at £1.525B, above forecasts (£1.5B) in April
FXStreet
|
08:30 GMT
BOJ: Plans in June to keep current pace of bond buying
FXStreet
|
08:26 GMT
EUR/GBP surges back closer to two-month highs, EZ CPI in focus
FXStreet
|
08:10 GMT
Spain Current Account Balance rose from previous €-0.2B to €1.32B in March
FXStreet
|
08:07 GMT
UK: Mortgage approvals and lending data will be watched – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
08:03 GMT
