Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
FED
Italy Business Confidence above forecasts (104.6) in February: Actual (106.3)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Italy Business Confidence above forecasts (104.6) in February: Actual (106.3)
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 10:01 GMT
Buba’s Dombret: No financial stability risk seen from Brexit impact on financial market
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:52 GMT
GBP/USD: Bears target 1.2500 amid tumbling UK yields
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:40 GMT
United Kingdom BBA Mortgage Approvals above forecasts (41.9K) in January: Actual (44.657K)
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:37 GMT
USD: Current conditions remain favourable for carry trades – MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:26 GMT
EUR/USD downside bias seems mitigated – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:26 GMT
EUR/USD taps 1.0600 mark and retreats
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:21 GMT
Brexit is a two way street for market access - Bundesbank’s Dombret
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:17 GMT
USD/JPY interim low appears at 111.59 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:03 GMT
Italy Industrial Sales s.a. (MoM) rose from previous 2.4% to 2.6% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:01 GMT
Italy Industrial Sales n.s.a. (YoY) up to 9.4% in December from previous 3.9%
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:01 GMT
Italy Industrial Orders n.s.a (YoY) fell from previous 0.1% to -0.9% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:01 GMT
Italy Industrial Orders s.a (MoM) rose from previous 1.5% to 2.8% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 09:01 GMT
US Dollar tumbles to lows near 100.80
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:52 GMT
Spain Producer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 2.8% to 7.5%
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:36 GMT
EUR/GBP jumps to 0.8450 level, recovers part of yesterday's lost ground
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:34 GMT
EUR/PLN looks oversold at current levels – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:19 GMT
GBP/USD scope for a test of 1.2593 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:13 GMT
USD/JPY reverts towards daily lows amid fresh USD selling
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:08 GMT
GBP/USD eases from highs, near 1.2550
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 08:08 GMT
Load More content ...