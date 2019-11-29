Italy: Annual GDP in Q3 grew 0.3% as expected

Italian economy continued to expand at a modest pace in Q3.

EUR/USD ignored the data, continues to trade near 1.1000.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Italy expanded by 0.1% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter and came in at 0.3% on a yearly basis with both readings matching analysts' estimates and the preliminary estimates, the data published by Italy's national statistics bureau, ISTAT, showed on Friday.

The shared currency failed to capitalize on the data and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.1002, losing 0.05% on a daily basis.