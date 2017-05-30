Skip to main content
Italy 5-y Bond Auction fell from previous 1.04% to 0.88%
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
12:30 GMT
Canada Raw Material Price Index came in at 1.6%, below expectations (3.8%) in April
FXStreet
|
12:30 GMT
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditure - Price Index (YoY): 1.5% (April) vs previous 1.6%
FXStreet
|
12:30 GMT
United States Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (MoM): 0.2% (April) vs -0.2%
FXStreet
|
12:30 GMT
Canada Industrial Product Price (MoM) registered at 0.6%, below expectations (0.7%) in April
FXStreet
|
12:30 GMT
Canada Current Account came in at -14.05B, below expectations (-12B) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
12:30 GMT
United States Personal Income (MoM) in line with expectations (0.4%) in April
FXStreet
|
12:30 GMT
United States Personal Spending in line with forecasts (0.4%) in April
FXStreet
|
12:30 GMT
Germany: Feeding doves - ING
FXStreet
|
12:18 GMT
EUR/USD around 1.1170 post-German CPI
FXStreet
|
12:17 GMT
Germany: Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.5% in May 2017
FXStreet
|
12:07 GMT
Turkey Foreign Arrivals: 18.1% (April) vs -4%
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (YoY) below forecasts (1.6%) in May: Actual (1.4%)
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (MoM) came in at -0.2% below forecasts (0%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 1.5% below forecasts (1.6%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (MoM) registered at -0.2%, below expectations (-0.1%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
Gold drops to session lows near $1263 ahead of US data
FXStreet
|
11:55 GMT
Trump’s Communications Director resigned
FXStreet
|
11:53 GMT
NZD/USD clings to the bullish bias – UOB
FXStreet
|
11:46 GMT
Fed's Kaplan expects two more rate hikes in 2017 - CNBC
FXStreet
|
11:30 GMT
Load More content ...