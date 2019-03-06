Italian PM Conte: Until we can change them, EU rules will stay in force

The Italian Prime Minister, Conte, is speaking and has said that, until we can change them, EU rules will stay in force.

Additional comments:

Next budget will be complex; vat hike will be avoided.

Italian Govt has not stalled.

Wants to strengthen investments, modernize infrastructure.

Cannot work if government forces continue to attack each other on social media.

Cannot be certain how long this government will last.

Leaders have to decide whether they want to pursue a government contract.

Coalition leaders need to decide whether they want new elections.

Important to avoid sanctions over the Italian budget.

Has no intention of staying in the job without the clear support of the coalition parties.

Will offer his resignation of the parties do not cooperate.

The comments follow last week's receipt of a letter written by The European Commission asking Italy to explain why its public debt rose in 2018 instead of falling as required, a move that set the stage for a possible legal clash with the ruling eurosceptic coalition in Rome. However, according to the economy minister, the Italian government is confident it can reach a compromise with Brussels and avoid sanctions over its deteriorating public finances.