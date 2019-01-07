Italian PM Conte: Deal on EU jobs still looks difficult – Reuters

While everybody on the floor awaits the European Union (EU) leaders’ decision on who will preside over the top jobs in the region, Reuters came out with the news report quoting Italy’s Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, saying that it is difficult to say if EU leaders would reach an agreement on a candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as European Commission president.

Earlier during the day, European Council President Donald Tusk crossed the wires saying that the decision might take till Monday-breakfast time.