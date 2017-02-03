It would be in both Germany’s and United States’ interest to minimize the trade barriers – Germany’s Zypries

It would be in both Germany’s and United States’ interest to minimize the trade barriers – Germany’s ZypriesBy Eren ŞENGEZER
German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries, in a letter she wrote to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, mentioned that the European Union, the Unites States, and Germany should work together in consideration of structural changes in the global economy.
Key Highlights (via Reuters)
- We have shared interest in reducing trade barriers
- Transatlantic relationship is a central, and steadfast component of German policy
- Around 670,000 jobs in the United States were a result of investment from Germany
- Zypries is planning to visit the United States in May