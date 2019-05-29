Israel to hold new elections after PM Netanyahu fails to form government – WSJ

With the failure to deliver any results, coalition talks between the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, the right-wing and religious allies halted and forced Israel to mark history with an announcement of a new election after Mr. Netanyahu recently avoided defeat on a small margin.

The fresh vote will force Mr. Netanyahu back to the campaign trail just weeks after he narrowly won a presidential mandate following a bruising contest with an upstart party, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The new election date is locked at September 17, 2019, with the present PM being as an interim leader to maintain government affairs.