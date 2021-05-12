Israel Defence Forces strikes a number of significant terror targets, terror operatives across the Gaza Strip

Amid intensifying Middle East tensions, Israel Defence Forces tweeted out: “In response to HUNDREDS of rockets in the last 24 hours, the IDF has struck a number of significant terror targets and terror operatives across the Gaza Strip, marking our largest strike since 2014. We are currently striking more terror targets in Gaza.”

Israel’s response comes on the heels of the quick escalation in the conflict with Gaza after Palestinian militant group Hamas fired more than 200 rockets into Israel in retaliation for strikes on a tower block in the self-governing Palestinian territory.

According to media reports, at least 32 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes on the enclave, including 10 children, and more than 220 have been injured.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains sour amid looming geopolitical risks and ahead of the critical US CPI release, which keeps investors on the edge.

The S&P 500 futures are down 0.30% while the US dollar rises 0.23% amid a flight to safety.