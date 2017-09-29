ISM: September Chicago Business Barometer rises sharply to 65.2

ISM: September Chicago Business Barometer rises sharply to 65.2By Eren Sengezer
"The MNI Chicago Business Barometer rose to 65.2 in September, up from 58.9 in August, hitting the highest level in three months and the second highest level in more than three years," said the Institue for Supply Management Chicago on Friday.
Key takeaways:
- Optimism among firms about business conditions was bolstered in September after August’s flat showing, with each of the Barometer’s sub-components strengthening.
- After three consecutive monthly falls, the Employment indicator returned to above-50 territory in September.
- Inflationary pressures at the factory gate rose markedly in September to a level not seen since July 2011.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.