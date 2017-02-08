ISM NY: Current Business Conditions came in at 62.8 in July

ISM NY: Current Business Conditions came in at 62.8 in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"New York City purchasing managers reported increased current business conditions while indicating significant drops in employment and current revenues," announced ISM - New York Inc. on Wednesday.
Key quotes:
- Current Business Conditions came in at 62.8 in July, the highest level seen since December of 2016
- The Six-Month Outlook, which now addresses expectations for January 2018, decreased for the fourth consecutive month without leaving growth territory, coming in at 58.1 in July
- Employment, a seasonally adjusted index, fell to 37.8 in July after nearly breaking even in June
- Quantity of Purchases increased to 52.8 in July after breaking even in June
- Current Revenues fell to 44.4 in July from 46.9 in June
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.