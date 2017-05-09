ISM NY: Current Business Conditions came in at 56.6 in August, down from 62.8 in July

ISM NY: Current Business Conditions came in at 56.6 in August, down from 62.8 in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"New York City purchasing managers reported decreased current business conditions while indicating a significant increase in employment and moderate improvement to the six-month outlook," the Institute for Supply Management-New York said on Tuesday.
Key quotes:
- Current Business Conditions came in at 56.6 in August, down from 62.8 in July, a seven-month high.
- The Six-Month Outlook increased to 60.5 in August, ending what had been four consecutive months of decreases.
- Employment, a seasonally adjusted index, increased to 56.4 in August, significantly increasing from the ten-month low of 37.8 we saw in July.
- Quantity of Purchases decreased slightly to 51.6 in August.
