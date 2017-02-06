ISM New York Index eased to 46.7 from 55.8 in May

ISM New York Index eased to 46.7 from 55.8 in MayBy Eren Sengezer
Key quotes from the official report:
"New York City purchasing managers balanced short-term uncertainty with persistent long-term optimism in May, according to the survey taken by the Institute for Supply Management-New York."
"Three survey indices pulled back to levels not seen since before the Presidential election: Current Business Conditions (October), Employment (September), and Current Revenues (August). Despite this, forward-looking optimism and expected revenues remained in growth territory."