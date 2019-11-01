ISM business surveys signal weaker growth ahead - ING

Analysts at ING point out that given the weakness in European and Asian indicators and the fact the dollar remains strong, it is difficult to see a sustainable improvement in export orders while there is broadening evidence that activity is decelerating domestically.

Key quotes

"There has been a truce called in the US-China trade tensions, but we see little scope for an imminent scaling back of the tariffs already enacted."

"As such this survey, together with the non-manufacturing ISM index which will be released next week (consensus looks for a small rise to 53.6 from 52.6), still suggests that GDP growth overall will trend lower. "

"Adding to the sense of gloom for the sector, the report shows that this is the third sub-50 reading in a row with the production component dropping to its lowest level since April 2009. Orders and employment continue to contract with the one bright spot being a remarkable surge in export orders – tariff truce related? – to 50.4 from 41.0."