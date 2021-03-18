Is this a perfect time to see gains Allianz SE (ALV Stock) on global recovery hopes? [Video]

Allianz SE is entering into a strong time of year where it tends to see seasonal gains. Over the last 10 years, Allianz SE has risen eight times between March 18 and May 01. The average return over the last 10 years has been +5.76%. The maximum profit was +36.74% in 2020. There have been two losses in the last 10 years with the largest being -11.17% in 2012.

Trade Risks: There is a risk that investors consider equity markets overbought and that could see a correction. It is hard to know when that correction will come, but investors need to be aware of the potential risk.

