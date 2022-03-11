Is the tech sector losing its dominance?

After the official stock market close on Wednesday 9th March, Amazon’s share price rallied close to 10% in after-hours trading. This was certainly against the prevailing trend as most tech stocks, and the US stock market in general, were giving back some of the hefty gains made in the previous session. The reason for Amazon’s gains? The company announced a 20:1 stock split, to take place in a few months’ time, together with a $10 billion stock buyback. The latter reduces the amount of Amazon stock available on the market. The former makes the share price more affordable to investors, therefore encouraging wider ownership. Overall, investors decided these were compelling reasons for Amazon’s stock price to rise further in the future, and so reacted accordingly. Please be aware that Trade Nation is still well ahead of the market when it comes to affordable share trading, thanks to our ‘Mini Markets’.

What if...?

We’re often told how much we could have made if only we’d bought and held on to $100-worth of shares in this or that company. This is especially true of the technology sector which has been the darling of the US stock market since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008/2009. Investors have become so enamoured of the tech sector in general, and a handful of tech giants in particular, that by early 2020 Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) were each worth over $1 trillion. At the beginning of this year, Apple was worth close to $3 trillion, Microsoft had a market capitalisation of over $2 trillion with Alphabet and Amazon both comfortably over the $1 trillion mark. Granted, all four have lost some value since then. But even given that, imagine being one of the early investors in these companies? It would have taken some solid fundamental research plus a belief in the future of personal computing to get on board with Microsoft in the 1980s, but it would have paid off handsomely. Likewise, if you’d bought $1,000 of Amazon stock when it went public in 1997, thanks to share splits and price gains, your holding is now worth well over $1 million.

Research and opportunity

Those investors who foresaw what was coming have done very well. But you don’t always need to be the first to buy to make the most money. By doing research and following the strict money and risk management rules in a trading plan, many traders took a risk and bought such stocks on the cheap in the years that followed the financial crisis. In early 2009 you could have bought Apple for less than $12 per share – well below its 1980 Initial Public Offering (IPO) price of $22. It’s currently trading around $160, and that’s despite a 7-for-1 stock split in 2014, and a 4-for-1 split in 2020.

Tech led the recovery

Until the end of last year the tech sector seemed impervious to every kind of crisis. Just look at how quickly the major tech companies such as Apple, Facebook and Netflix bounced back following the stock market sell-off on the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. In fact, after losing over 25% of its value in the space of three weeks, Amazon was soon trading at fresh all-time highs as investors predicted the company would profit enormously from the global lockdown. Amazon and the other tech giants are the companies that have world-leading products and services. Their technological advances, scalability, and their ability to raise money from investors have done much to insulate them from competition. But could this apparent invulnerability now be called into question?

And the decline

The rally in tech stocks peaked in November last year when the NASDAQ 100 hit a record high above 16,700. It has struggled ever since with the low of 13,030 at the end of February briefly putting it into bear market territory, unofficially defined as a loss of over 20% from the recent peak. In contrast, the S&P 500 took another two months to top, but then went on to lose close to 15% from its high to its most recent low point. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has damaged sentiment. But all the big losses had already happened as investors were already lightening up their positions in tech/growth stocks. The reason being that inflation has proved to be anything but transitory with the latest update showing US inflation, as measured by Headline CPI, rising at a rate of 7.9% year-on-year in February, its biggest increase in over 40 years. This is forcing the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and start to remove the monetary stimulus that has done so much to drive up asset prices. The tech sector has been the major beneficiary of the central bank’s largesse. It is only fitting that it should suffer most when that assistance is removed.

Rate hikes

But surely US equity markets can survive some modest monetary tightening? We shall see. The Federal Reserve is about to hold its March monetary policy meeting where the expectation is that members of its FOMC will announce the first rate hike since December 2018. There were concerns that it could raise rates by as much as 50 basis points, given current levels of inflation. But that is unlikely now with the fresh uncertainties due to Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. The CME FedWatch tool calculates a 98% probability of 25 basis points. But it’s the central bank’s forecasts for future tightening which are key now, and that’s what should prove crucial for markets over the coming months.