Is the S&P 500 move back up the real deal?

- The S&P 500 pushed up 1.33% on Monday after struggling towards the end of last week.
- The price is coming up to a potential resistance zone.
S&P 500 4-hour chart
The S&P 500 has performed well on Monday after having a tough ride at the end of last week. In the session on Monday, the main losers were once again oil and travel companies. On the upside pharma stocks rose well but the outperforming sector was telecoms. Viacom pushed around 8.69% higher while Dexcom was second on the leaderboard at 7.7% to the good. The move-up came despite earlier reports of a second wave in the Chinese city of Beijing. Obviously this is one of the worst places in the world for a second wave to hit. America still has not dealt with the first initial wave and cases in California, Texas, Florida and Arizona all seem to be rising above the averages for the nation.
The S&P 500 chart below shows the extent of the rally. The price bounced off the 4-hour 200 period moving average and now looks to be heading to the 55 Exponential Moving Average. The support was also very close to the 3000 psychological support area which added more credence to the zone.
On the resistance side the trendline that had been broken recently could be a resistance zone in the next few sessions so it would be prudent to keep an eye on the area. If this is the case then the 3000 level could get broken again and the change of trend from up to down could resume. Where the theory breaks down is if the price pushes past 3130 on the upside. If this level breaks then a return to the highs could be on the cards.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3077.25
|Today Daily Change
|41.00
|Today Daily Change %
|1.35
|Today daily open
|3036.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3055.34
|Daily SMA50
|2919.76
|Daily SMA100
|2936.2
|Daily SMA200
|3020.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3088.25
|Previous Daily Low
|2984.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3233.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|2984.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3069.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3048.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3024.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2984.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2932.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2880.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3088.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3140.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3191.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY tracks Wall Street’s gains above 107.00, but buyers stay cautious ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY takes rounds to 107.40 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The mixed sentiment surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US, China and Tokyo weighed on the pair at the week’s start.
AUD/USD extends recovery moves above 0.6900 with eyes on RBA minutes
The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6915, trimming intraday losses and settling at its highest in two days as Wall Street’s bounce provided support. RBA Meeting’s Minutes coming up next.
Gold appreciates to $1,730 on USD weakness
The XAU/USD is going through a sharp recovery from day lows at $1,705 taking back about $25, to remain little changed on the daily chart. The precious metal has been boosted by USD weakness, as market sentiment brightener on Monday’s afternoon US session.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.