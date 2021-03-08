Adidas has risen higher for 10 years in a row between March 13 and May 06. The largest gain was in 2019 with a huge +23.44% rise. It rose every single year and the smallest gain was +0.67% in 2014. The maximum rise was 30.85% last year and the average return was +9.88%.
Trade Risks: The current sell-off on rising US 10 year bond yields could accelerate moves to the downside in global stocks and remains a risk going forward.
Trade Risks: The current sell-off on rising US 10 year bond yields could accelerate moves to the downside in global stocks and remains a risk going forward.
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD drops back below $1700 amid surging Treasury yields
XAU/USD’s recovery stalls, faces rejection at 21-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has turned south, pointing to more downside in the near-term. The US Treasury yields resume their rally, driving US dollar higher.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.