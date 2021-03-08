Adidas has risen higher for 10 years in a row between March 13 and May 06. The largest gain was in 2019 with a huge +23.44% rise. It rose every single year and the smallest gain was +0.67% in 2014. The maximum rise was 30.85% last year and the average return was +9.88%.

Trade Risks: The current sell-off on rising US 10 year bond yields could accelerate moves to the downside in global stocks and remains a risk going forward.

