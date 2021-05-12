Netflix has already seen a very strong run higher during COVID-19 induced lockdowns. The increase in earnings for the company has already ensured a great run higher in Netflix shares. However, the seasonal pattern still remains strong for Netflix. Over the last 10 years, the companies shares have risen 7 times out of 10. The largest gain was in 2014 with a huge 24.51% rise. The largest loss was in 2012 when shares fell -14.86% between May 11 and June 06.
Will Netflix find gains again? Or has the company gained enough already?
Major trade risks
-
Over the longer term, May tends to be a weak seasonal month for stocks. However, seasonally Netflix has performed fairly well.
-
The main risk to this trade is from any risk-off tones which may pull equity markets lower.
-
Any signs of the US normalising rates will pressure Netflix lower.
