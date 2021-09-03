Intel is an American multinational corporation & technology company headquartered in California in Silicon Valley. With the prospect of US policy normalisation looming overstocks, it may be worth considering the strong seasonals that this well-known stock company offers. Remember too that when the Fed announced bond tapering in 2013 stocks fell very sharply. However, they did quickly bounce back. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to US rate hikes, so being aware of Intel’s seasonal pattern can be helpful here for timing entries.
Over the last 10 years, Intel has risen 90% of the time between September 10 and January 01 with an average return of +9.98%. The largest gain was in 2017 with a 31.75% gain. The largest loss was in 2012 where the DAX registered a -7.13% loss.
Major Trade Risks: Any very fast US economic recovery could result in more aggressive action by the Fed making conditions even harder for stocks.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
