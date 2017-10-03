Is EUR/NOK constructive or overshooting?By FXStreet Algorythms
EUR/NOK has become a runaway market, characterised by historic highs in the daily MACD (12, 26, 9).
Equally significant in EUR/NOK’s bullish makeup is the distance between the MACD and its signal line, which has reached a width not seen in the last six months. Yesterday's higher reading though, is an early warning that momentum has started to wane.
Equally significant in EUR/NOK’s bullish makeup is the distance between the MACD and its signal line, which has reached a width not seen in the last six months. Yesterday's higher reading though, is an early warning that momentum has started to wane.