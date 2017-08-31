Is China really deleveraging? Not yet - Natixis

Alicia Garcia Herrero, Chief Economist at Natixis, suggests that deleveraging is the new theme in China, but the question is how real is it?

Key Quotes

“Advocates of leverage curbing have cheered with recent data showing a steady deceleration of M2. We argue in this report this is an excessively narrow measure of leverage while the bigger picture gives a different message.”

“In fact, most of the leverage is happening outside the banking system, which is already shown in a much faster growth of total social financing (TSF) than M2. This is even more the case when we expand the official definition to newer instruments of financing which are increasingly used. Our expended measure of augmented TSF shows that leverage has grown as much as 11% percentage points of GDP during the last year, reaching 231% as of July 2017.”

“In a nutshell, we believe it is really too early to talk about deleveraging of the Chinese economy. The reason is simple: credit in the economy (TSF and even more so our augmented measure of TSF) continues to accumulate at a faster speed than nominal growth. If this were not enough to convince the reader, the mirror of credit, namely debt continues to pile up, not only for corporates but even for household and government, reaching 257% of GDP in end 2016.”

“The only good news is that the leverage process appears to be slowing down, but this is subject to uncertainty given the springing up of new shadow banking products for regulatory arbitrage, which could soon outdate our newly created measure of TSF. If anything, it points to huge financial innovation skills but not to deleverage as is frequently stated. M2 is clearly no longer a comprehensive enough measure.”