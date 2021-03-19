Is Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW Stock) to gain as it enters a seasonally strong time of the year? [Video]

NEWS | | By Giles Coghlan LLB, Lth, MA

The motor manufacturer (BMW) Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaftis is entering into a strong time of year where it tends to see seasonal gains. Over the last 22 years, BMW has risen seventeen times between March 18 and May 01. The average return over the last 22 years has been +7.31%. The maximum profit was +31.77% in 2020. There have been five losses in the last 10 years with the largest being -7.89% in 2015.

Is this a perfect time to see gains BMW gains on global recovery hopes and electric vehicle demand hopes?

Trade Risks: There is a risk that investors consider equity markets overbought and that could see a correction. It is hard to know when that correction will come, but investors need to be aware of the potential risk.

Chart

