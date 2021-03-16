Amazon is entering into a strong time of year where it tends to see seasonal gains. Over the last 10 years Amazon has risen a total of 09 times between March 17 and July 19, The average return over the last 10 years has been +24.81%. The maximum profit was +76.83% in 2020. The largest loss has been -4.07% in 2012.

Is now a good time to buy Amazon? Or have the recent gains been too much, too fast?

Trade Risks: There is a risk that investors consider equity markets overbought and that could see a correction. It is hard to know when that correction will come, but investors need to be aware of the risk.

Learn more about HYCM