Iron ore to head down to $100 as the economic slowdown in China bites – CE

The price of iron ore had a superb 2020, rising from around $80 per tonne to over $150 by the end of the year. Prices rose even further in January, exceeding $170 per tonne. Despite the massive price rally since the start of 2020, strategists at Capital Economics are confident that prices will decline this year.
Key quotes
“We expect demand growth in China, which accounts for approximately two-thirds of global consumption, to slow. New restrictions on the share of loans to the property sector should curb steel demand growth, and in turn, appetite for iron ore. In addition, we anticipate that a slowdown in broad credit growth and the gradual withdrawal of metals-intensive infrastructure fiscal stimulus will weigh on demand for steel in the construction sector.”
“We think that supply, particularly from Brazil (which makes up around 15% of global production), will pick up this year. Even pencilling in a conservative YoY increase in Vale’s output, in line with the very bottom of their 315-335m tonne output guidance for 2021, would boost Brazil’s supply by close to 6% this year.”
“A material slowdown in China’s demand growth coupled with a modest rebound in Brazilian iron ore supply, should drag the price of iron ore down to around $100 per tonne by end-2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak US CPI, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has been extending its gains above 1.21 after US CPI missed estimates with a level of 1.4%. Stimulus talks are out of the spotlight as in Washington amid Trump's trial. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
Breaking: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to over one-week tops, above $1850 post-US CPI
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session and refreshed one-week tops, around the $1850 region post-US CPI figures.
Tuesday’s spinning top tests ETH bulls bracing for fresh record top around $2,000
ETH/USD rises for third day in a row, probes intraday high off-late. Tuesday’s candle suggests the buyers are tired, overbought RSI also challenges further upside. Two-week-old rising trend line lures the bulls, 10-day SMA restricts immediate downside.
GBP/USD trades above 1.38 amid dollar weakness, UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD is trading near the multi-year highs of 1.3855 amid ongoing US dollar weakness, as stimulus talks fade to the background. The UK's rapid vaccine campaign is supporting sterling.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.