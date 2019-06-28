Irish PM Varadkar: We mean what we say, Withdrawal Agreement will not be reopened

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating that they are not looking to renegotiate the Brexit deal.

"We mean what we say, Withdrawal Agreement will not be reopened," Varadkar said.

Earlier this week, British PM candidate Johnson called the current deal "dead" and said that it was very unlikely that parliament would be willing to extend the deadline, reviving concerns over a hard Brexit on October 31.

The GBP/USD pair doesn't seem to be paying attention to these comments, trading with small gains near the 1.27 mark.