Irish PM Varadkar: We are not reopening Withdrawal Agreement

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar crossed the wires in the last minutes, repeating that they will not be opening the Withdrawal Agreement but added that they had shown "reasonableness and flexibility" in the past. "We can't discount the possibility of an election in UK before or after October 31," Varadkar said. "A withdrawal agreement without a backstop is the same as no-deal."

The GBP/USD pair is still trying at its lowest level in more than two years below the 1.24 mark. Below are some additional comments from Varadkar, per Reuters.

"Johnson has demonstrated a degree of flexibility in the past and hopes he will be flexible in future."

"Will only get a sense of true red lines when I meet him."

"If you look at UK parliamentary arithmetic, Johnson is in a 'pretty weak' position."

"Will protect the single market; we will make sure our position in single market not diluted in any way."